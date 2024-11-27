Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal gets GHMC standing committee’s nod

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s standing committee has recommended approval for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction of Osmania General Hospital on a 31.39-acre land parcel currently housing police quarters, the Goshamahal bunk, and sports facilities such as the Nampally Ward 45 stadium, basketball, and badminton courts.

Additionally, the committee reviewed and approved the income and expenditure related to GHMC for September.

Further, the committee sanctioned medical reimbursements for corporators and established a three-member panel for scrutinizing medical bills.

On August 3, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that the new building of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be built on 30 acres in Goshamahal, while the existing old heritage building will be restored. The announcement has drawn a mixed response from former footballers who played on this iconic ground.

On October 27, Revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy has announced that the state cabinet has approved the transfer Goshamahal police stadium land for the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital’s campus in its place.

History of Osmania General Hospital

The Osmania General Hospital was completed in 1925 after Hyderabad was affected by the bubonic plague around 1911. The city administration then took care of the issue, following which the then Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. It was designed by architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The original or heritage building of Osmania Hospital (along with others like the High Court and City College) is a fine example of the Osmania style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture and is an integral part of Hyderabad’s 20th-century riverscape and skyline. The CIB during the reign of Osman Ali Khan had transformed the medieval city into a modern metropolis, complete with infrastructure like the High Court, railway stations, etc.