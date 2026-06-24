SIR 2026 awareness units set up at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls in Telangana, awareness units have been set up at Hyderabad airport.

It aims to spread awareness among Indian travellers.

SIR 2026 awareness at Hyderabad airport

As part of the awareness drive, important dates of all phases of the exercise are being displayed at the airport.

A message, “Election Commission of India is conducting Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls from June 25, 2026 onwards to include eligible citizens and to ensure no ineligible citizen is included in the Electoral Rolls,” is also being displayed along with the schedule.

As part of the awareness drive, the procedure to fill the enumeration form is also being displayed.

SIR 2026 Awareness at Airport Arrivals Dedicated awareness units have been established at Airport Arrivals to inform travelers about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026. Citizens are encouraged to verify their electoral details and participate in the voter registration… pic.twitter.com/vMFUILQqq8 — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) June 23, 2026

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Schedule

The awareness drive at Hyderabad airport was launched to spread awareness ahead of the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as part of the SIR 2026 process, which will begin on June 25.

During the visits, which will continue till July 24, voters who have not yet mapped with the 2002 SIR list can provide details to BLOs. The voters can map themselves either with themselves or their relatives in the 2002 SIR list.

For the sake of SIR, father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather and paternal grandmother are the allowed relatives. Mapping with relatives other than these is invalid.

Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 24. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31, following which the claims and objections phase will continue from July 31 to August 30.

During the claims and objections period, electors can apply for the inclusion of their names as new electors by using Form 6, which is also called the New Declaration Form.

Electors can use Form 8 in case of applying for a new residential address within or outside the constituency, or for correction or updating of entries, replacement of EPIC and marking of PwD.

The notice phase will begin on July 31 and end on September 28. The final electoral roll will be published on October 1.