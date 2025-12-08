SIR: Almost 100pc forms distributed, digitised in Tamil Nadu

The state has 68,470 BLOs (Block Level Officers) and 2,46,069 BLAs (Booth Level Agents), an official release said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th December 2025 11:05 pm IST
Harish Rao accuses Congress of making fake voter id cards created for jubilee hills by elections

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, under the ongoing SIR exercise, over 6.40 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, which is 99.91 per cent of the electorate, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said here on Monday.

Also, 99.27 per cent of forms have been digitised after voters provided requisite information in the forms and submitted them to the BLOs. Tamil Nadu has 6,41,14,587 electors as on October 27, 2025.

The state has 68,470 BLOs (Block Level Officers) and 2,46,069 BLAs (Booth Level Agents), an official release said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

As on date, 6,40,59,971 enumeration forms (99.91 per cent of the electorate) have been distributed. Also, a total of 6,36,44,038 filled-in forms have been submitted, (which is 99.27 per cent of distributed forms) by the people and these have been digitised, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th December 2025 11:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button