SIR: GHMC poll officer holds sensitisation meet on voter forms

Officials were briefed on proper distribution of enumeration forms, timely collection, verification of voter-furnished information and accurate data uploading through the BLO App.

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GHMC poll officer conducts voter forms sensitisation meeting with large audience.

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO) and Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) RV Karnan on Wednesday, June 24, held a review meeting with over 500 election officials to ensure smooth distribution and collection of enumeration forms under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process that is set to begin in June 25.

The meeting at the GHMC head office was attended by all 15 electoral registration officers (ERO), 93 Assistant EROs, 15 district trainers and 406 booth-level officer (BLO) supervisors.

Officials were briefed on proper distribution of enumeration forms, timely collection, verification of voter-furnished information and accurate data uploading through the BLO App. The DEO also outlined the do’s and don’ts for booth-level officers and supervisors, stressing impartiality, data accuracy and adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

Subhan Bakery

The Commissioner emphasised the need for close coordination with booth-level agents to ensure transparency and 100 per cent voter coverage during the revision exercise.

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