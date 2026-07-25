SIR in Andhra: Over 15L voters deceased, 7.7 lakh untraceable

Amaravati: The SIR in Andhra Pradesh has so far identified over 15 lakh deceased electors, more than 14 lakh who have permanently shifted and even over seven lakh enrolled at multiple places.

Vivek Yadav, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Saturday, July 25, said more than 7.7 lakh or 1.8 per cent electors were not traceable from the total electors list of over 4.16 crore as on May 25, 2026.

“Facts revealed from Andhra Pradesh’s Special Intensive Revision so far. 15.2 lakh deceased electors reported. 14.4 lakh electors shifted to different constituencies, and 7.3 lakh electors enrolled at two places,” said Yadav in an official press release.

He said the District Electoral Officers (DEO), Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will share the list of the 44.8 lakh electors whose Enumeration Forms (EFs) have not been received so far.

These lists will also be uploaded on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, said Yadav, sharing the outcome of the house-to-house visits by BLOs.

Of these 44.8 lakh electors, more than 37 lakh comprise the dead, permanently shifted and individuals enrolled at multiple places.

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Further, the CEO highlighted that more than 3.7 crore or 89 percent of the EFs pertaining to the 4.16 crore voters have been received during the house-to-house visits by the BLOs until July 24.

However, he noted that 100 per cent or 4.16 crore EFs have been digitised while 8,327 EFs were refused by the poll body.

Moreover, he said the public can file claims and objections related to additions, deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls from July 31 to August 30.