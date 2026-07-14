EC extends Andhra Pradesh, Haryana SIR deadlines

In both Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, the house-to-house visits by the booth level officers will continue till July 24, while the earlier deadline was July 14.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday, July 13, extended the deadline for various activities under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The poll authority wrote separate letters to the chief electoral officers of the two states.

In both Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, the house-to-house visits by the booth level officers will continue till July 24, while the earlier deadline was July 14.

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The draft rolls in the two states were earlier scheduled to be published on July 21. Now, they will be published on July 31.

The two states are part of phase 3 of the SIR rolled out on May 14.

Once phase 3 is completed, the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, will be covered under the SIR rollout.

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Due to a variety of reasons, SIR has seen frequent tweaking in schedules.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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