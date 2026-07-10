Telangana SIR: ECI seeks 100 pc SIR digitisation by July 24

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed district collectors in Telangana to ensure 100 per cent digitisation of voter enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 programme by July 24.

The directions were issued by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Senior Officer of the Election Commission of India, during a video conference with district collectors on Friday to review the progress of the SIR exercise.

Dr Sharma noted that only 22 per cent of the enumeration forms had been digitised so far despite half of the scheduled timeline having elapsed. He instructed district administrations to accelerate the process and achieve an average of 8 per cent digitisation every day to meet the deadline.

Calling the SIR exercise the highest priority, Sharma directed collectors to personally monitor progress by contacting at least five Booth Level Officers (BLOs) every day. He also asked officials to identify BLOs who had not digitised even a single form and provide them with the necessary support.

Focus on lagging districts

The ECI official expressed concern over the slow pace of digitisation in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts. He instructed officials to complete the distribution of the remaining enumeration forms immediately and utilise volunteers wherever necessary.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of election officials to collect every distributed enumeration form from voters and complete its digitisation within the stipulated timeframe.

Dr Sharma also directed district administrations to rationalise polling stations as per ECI norms and prepare proposals for establishing new polling stations in areas with more than 1,200 voters.

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CEO reviews progress

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy, who participated in the review from Hyderabad, said 99.6 per cent of the enumeration forms had already been distributed across the state, while 21.94 per cent had been digitised.

He said more than 3,000 forms are yet to be distributed in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Observing that digitisation was progressing slowly in urban areas, Sudharshan Reddy directed all districts to complete at least 50 per cent digitisation before the next review meeting. He also instructed Election Registration Officers, supervisors and BLOs to closely monitor daily progress to ensure the timely completion of the exercise.

Following the video conference, district officials reviewed the implementation of the SIR programme and instructed field staff to expedite the distribution, collection and digitisation of enumeration forms to achieve the July 24 deadline.