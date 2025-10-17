SIR in Bengal: EC assures security for BLOs, says official

Kolkata: Amid reports of threats and harassment to booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, the Election Commission assured that security would be provided to them during the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is likely to begin soon, an official said.

Members of the ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’, an organisation representing BLOs in West Bengal, met the chief electoral officer on Thursday to raise “concerns over mounting pressure” faced by them ahead of the voters’ list revision process, he said.

“The delegation of BLOs has been assured that all necessary security arrangements would be made to ensure their safety while discharging their duties,” the official

The SIR process is part of the commission’s routine effort to maintain an accurate and updated voter list ahead of the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that individuals with direct political affiliations have been appointed as BLOs in the state.

In a post on X, Adhikari named eight BLOs from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, accusing them of openly participating in meetings of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter.

Responding to the allegation, West Bengal’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arindam Niyogi said the issue had already come to their attention. A report has been sought from the concerned district administration, he added.