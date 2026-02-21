SIR in Kerala: Final electoral roll shows over 15 lakh voter increase

Voters in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Dharmadam Assembly constituency has slightly increased.

Officials reviewing electoral documents with voters in Kerala for final voter list update.
SIR in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of voters in the final electoral roll published by the ECI after the SIR in Kerala has witnessed a significant rise of over 15 lakh compared to the draft list released in December.

As per the draft list published on December 23, 2025, there were 2,54,42,352 voters, including 1,23,83,341 men, 1,30,58,731 women and 280 transgender people.

However, the final list has 2,69,53,644 voters, comprising 1,31,26,048 men, 1,38,27,319 women and 277 transgender persons.

The increase in voters in the final list was 15,11,292 names.

Before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise began in Kerala, the Election Commission of India (ECI) voters’ list had 2,78,50,855 names.

Similarly, ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary election, the state had 2,77,49,159 voters.

Compared to the 2024 Parliament electoral roll, the revised final list shows an overall reduction of 7,95,515 voters in the state.

A constituency-wise comparison between the revised electoral roll and 2024 parliament election voters’ list shows that the number of voters in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Dharmadam Assembly constituency has slightly increased.

As per the revised list, the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district has 2,04,696 voters, up from 1,99,115 during the 2024 general election, according to data available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

In contrast, the voter count in North Paravoor constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, has declined from 1,98,783 in the 2024 general election to 1,89,626 in the revised roll.

According to the ECI draft list published in December 2025, there were 1,91,223 voters in the Dharmadam constituency.

Similarly, the draft list had 1,82,621 voters in the North Paravoor constituency.

