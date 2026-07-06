SIR in Telangana: About 3 crore enumeration forms submitted so far

Hyderabad: A total of 3,10,70,000 crore enumeration forms have been distributed till Monday, July 6, since the start of the Election Commission’s SIR electoral rolls in Telangana.

The Special Intensive Revision began on June 24 and will conclude on July 25.

In a meeting with District Collectors, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy directed that the poll exercise be completed by July 7. He asked collectors, particularly those in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and other urban districts, to ensure 100 per cent distribution of the forms.

He instructed setting up of additional help desks wherever necessary, in addition to the 16 help desks already functioning in Hyderabad.

All completed enumeration forms should carry the signatures of both the voter and the Booth Level Officer (BLO), along with the voter’s photograph. Officials should begin the digitisation of completed enumeration forms, he said.