SIR of voter list kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls commenced in Delhi on Tuesday, June 30, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta filling her enumeration form and urging people to participate in the exercise to strengthen democracy.

Under the month-long voter list verification drive, more than 13,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) began distributing enumeration forms to voters across the 70 Assembly segments in the capital, officials said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that she filled and submitted the enumeration form with details of herself and her family.

Gupta also urged voters to actively participate in the “important” campaign, saying it would strengthen democracy.

“Fill your enumeration form on time and submit it to your BLO. An accurate and up-to-date voter list is the foundation of a strong democracy. Let us fulfil our duty as conscious citizens and ensure our participation in this great ‘yajna’ of democracy,” she said.

The BLOs have been instructed to go door-to-door in the morning and evening hours, including on Saturdays and Sundays, when people are at home, officials said.

More than 13,000 BLOs have been deployed to undertake the month-long door-to-door voter verification exercise that will conclude on July 29, officials at Delhi chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office said.

The recognised political parties in Delhi are also taking part in the door-to-door survey through their booth level agents (BLAs) to assist people in filling up and submitting the forms.

The national capital has 13,033 polling stations across seven Lok Sabha and 70 Assembly constituencies.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the BLOs will provide each voter with two copies of the enumeration form to fill out their details as per the last SIR in 2002.

One form will be kept as an acknowledgement, while the other will be returned to the BLO. No document needs to be submitted along with the enumeration forms.

The form must be filled by each voter so that their names appear in the final electoral roll to be published on October 7.

Names of those who fail to fill up the forms will be removed from the draft roll that will be published on August 5, according to the CEO’s office.

Each BLO will make at least three visits to any house found locked during the door-to-door survey.

Delhi has 1.45 crore voters, including 77.11 lakh male and 67.98 lakh female electors. The electoral rolls were frozen on June 16 and by that date, Delhi had 1,45,10,298 registered voters.

In case any elector has settled in Delhi after 2002, the person will be required to fill the last SIR details of his/her native state where he/she was registered as an elector.

The electoral rolls of all states are available on the Election Commission’s portal.

Voters can also submit their enumeration form details online.