SIR poses threat to votes of migrant workers, Telangana CM cautions

Hyderabad: Suspecting that the votes of migrants may get deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being done in Telangana by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it could become a major problem for Adivasis, Lambadas, and Dalits.

He said the votes of minorities and women could also be under threat due to SIR.

He, along with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan addressed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee and the State Advisory Committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, May 29.

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At the meeting, he devised the strategies to be adopted to save the votes of these crucial sections from being deleted due to SIR.

As part of the mitigation strategy, he announced that in-charges to all 119 assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state will be appointed, to ensure that these crucial votes remain in the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Recalling the role played by the booth enrollers in the party’s digital membership drive held for 90 days during which 45 lakh members were enrolled in the state, he said those enrollers will play a key role during the SIR process at the booth-level.

He directed the in-charge ministers of all the districts to ensure that they spent at least once in ten days with the party workers at the grass-root level, so that the workers will also be motivated to work at the booth-level.

The chief minister said that he himself would follow the same rule and spend three days with party workers in a month.

Observing that the appointment of chairpersons for various corporations has been completed, and with the sarpanches, municipal corporators and chairpersons from Congress holding their positions, everybody needed to ensure that the SIR exercise doesn’t affect the votes in their respective jurisdictions.

He said all the Rajya Sabha MPs and MLCs needed to focus their energies in 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, where SIR becomes crucial. He said that meetings needed to be held in all these 15 constituencies to prepare the party workers on SIR.

He directed Mahila Congress to hold cluster-wise meetings on SIR, and also to take suggestions from former PCC presidents on these issues.