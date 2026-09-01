SIR work disrupted in Secunderabad Cantt: Congress leader to CEO

Congress leader Shaik Nayeem, who is the Secunderabad Cantonment Board president of Ward 2, has also been sent the letter to the Hyderabad District Collector, GHMC Commissioner, and the Secunderabad Cantt Board CEO.

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Chief Electoral Officer Telangana at press meet for Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Telangana CEO C Sudharsan Reddy and others.

Hyderabad: A Congress leader has written to the Telangana CEO, seeking urgent intervention in a case of pending honourarium for BLO and disruption of SIR work in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

Congress leader Shaik Nayeem, who is the Secunderabad Cantonment Board president of Ward 2, has also been sent the letter to the Hyderabad District Collector, GHMC Commissioner, and the Secunderabad Cantt Board CEO.

He says that BLOs in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency have not been paid their honourarium for a long time, “resulting in the stoppage/disruption of SIR-related work”.

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Adding that “SIR is a vital democratic exercise directly connected with the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls,” he says that interruption in the process can “cause serious inconvenience to citizens and eligible voters, particularly those requiring inclusion, correction or verification of their electoral details”.

He seeks immediate intervention so that pending payments are immediately made and the SIR work can resume. “I also request that the matter be reviewed at the appropriate level to identify the reasons for the prolonged delay and to ensure that such a situation does not recur,” he adds.

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