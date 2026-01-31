Hyderabad: As January wraps up, OTT platforms are bringing in a fresh set of movies and series for the weekend. From spy thrillers and crime dramas to romance, comedy, and superhero stories, there is something for everyone. Here is a quick guide to the latest OTT releases streaming this weekend.
New OTT releases
Netflix
1. Dhurandhar
A high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, following an undercover mission into Pakistan’s criminal and political underworld.
2. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1
The new season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his romantic search for a mysterious woman from a masquerade ball.
3. Champion
A Telugu period sports drama set during India’s independence era, following a footballer’s dream against a historical backdrop.
Amazon Prime Video
4. Daldal
A psychological crime series with Bhumi Pednekar as a Mumbai cop tracking a serial killer while battling her past.
5. The Wrecking Crew
An action-comedy where two estranged half-brothers team up to uncover the truth behind their father’s death.
JioHotstar
6. Wonder Man
A Marvel miniseries starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, blending superhero action with Hollywood satire.
7. Sarvam Maya
A supernatural comedy starring Nivin Pauly, about an atheist musician who befriends a ghost.
8. The 50
A reality show where 50 celebrities compete in a palace-set game controlled by a mysterious masked figure.
Apple TV Plus
9. Shrinking Season 3
A heartfelt comedy-drama about therapists dealing with grief, relationships, and major life changes.
ZEE5
10. Devkhel
A Marathi crime thriller set in a village where deaths during Holi are believed to be supernatural.
11. Sirai
A Tamil action drama that revolves around power struggles, violence, and survival, driven by intense performances and raw storytelling.
This weekend’s OTT slate offers a strong mix of action, mystery, romance, and comfort viewing, making it easy to find something worth streaming.