Hyderabad: As January wraps up, OTT platforms are bringing in a fresh set of movies and series for the weekend. From spy thrillers and crime dramas to romance, comedy, and superhero stories, there is something for everyone. Here is a quick guide to the latest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

New OTT releases

Netflix

1. Dhurandhar

A high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, following an undercover mission into Pakistan’s criminal and political underworld.

2. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

The new season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his romantic search for a mysterious woman from a masquerade ball.

3. Champion

A Telugu period sports drama set during India’s independence era, following a footballer’s dream against a historical backdrop.

Amazon Prime Video

4. Daldal

A psychological crime series with Bhumi Pednekar as a Mumbai cop tracking a serial killer while battling her past.

5. The Wrecking Crew

An action-comedy where two estranged half-brothers team up to uncover the truth behind their father’s death.

JioHotstar

6. Wonder Man

A Marvel miniseries starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, blending superhero action with Hollywood satire.

7. Sarvam Maya

A supernatural comedy starring Nivin Pauly, about an atheist musician who befriends a ghost.

8. The 50

A reality show where 50 celebrities compete in a palace-set game controlled by a mysterious masked figure.

Apple TV Plus

9. Shrinking Season 3

A heartfelt comedy-drama about therapists dealing with grief, relationships, and major life changes.

ZEE5

10. Devkhel

A Marathi crime thriller set in a village where deaths during Holi are believed to be supernatural.

11. Sirai

A Tamil action drama that revolves around power struggles, violence, and survival, driven by intense performances and raw storytelling.

This weekend’s OTT slate offers a strong mix of action, mystery, romance, and comfort viewing, making it easy to find something worth streaming.