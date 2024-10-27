Sisodia reiterates AAP’s commitment to education at ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ event

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday engaged with parents at Kondli in east Delhi as part of the ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ initiative aimed at involving them in shaping the national capital’s education policy.

According to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), feedback was taken on the Delhi Education Model during the event which also discussed the future of government schools in the city.

Over 500 parents who attended the event expressed their appreciation for the improvements brought about in Delhi’s public education system during Sisodia’s tenure as the education minister, the statement said.

“Let’s talk about the future. I need your suggestions on what our government should do over the next five years for your children’s education. What facilities should we provide in the schools, and how should we organise things,” Sisodia said.

Emphasising the importance of such discussions, the AAP leader said, “The more we reflect on these issues, the better prepared we will be to secure a brighter future for your children. I encourage you to participate.”

The parents also highlighted advancements such as modern school infrastructure, teacher training programmes, and free coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET, the AAP statement said.

In a letter to the parents prior to the event, Sisodia expressed hope that their children thrive both in school and at home, noting that he and Arvind Kejriwal are committed to their education.

He recalled that when he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi 10 years back, Kejriwal emphasised the importance of providing quality education to all children, including those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We have sent teachers and principals for world-class training programmes, maintained ongoing communication with students through mega PTMs, and implemented new curricula. As a result, Delhi government schools have consistently outperformed private schools over the past seven years, with thousands of students successfully clearing IIT-JEE and NEET to pursue careers in engineering and medicine,” Sisodia said in the letter.