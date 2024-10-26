AAP alleges ‘deep-rooted’ conspiracy to kill Kejriwal, BJP terms it ‘drama’

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday alleged the BJP was conspiring to “kill” its convener Arvind Kejriwal and had become “an enemy of his life”. The ruling party warned that the BJP would be responsible if anything happened to the former chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta dismissed the AAP’s allegations, saying it was yet another “drama” by the AAP to defame the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The AAP had on Friday claimed that Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, was attacked by “BJP goons” during his ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, a charge trashed by the saffron party.

However, no video of the alleged attack was made available by the party. Police said they had not received any official complaint from the AAP.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged police were complicit in the incident.

“Police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life,” he said.

There was no immediate response from police to the Rajya Sabha MP’s claim.

Singh said that despite Friday’s incident, Kejriwal would carry on with the ‘padyatra’ as scheduled.

AAP leaders including Kejriwal are undertaking ‘padyatras’ in different assembly segments of the city in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, likely to be held in February 2025.

Asked why the AAP had not filed a complaint regarding the alleged attack on Kejriwal, Singh said police could take cognisance of the incident and launch a probe.

It would not have happened if police were impartial. Police officers did not do anything to stop the “attackers” who belonged to the BJP’s youth wing, he claimed, adding the AAP was seeking legal opinion on the matter.

He also accused BJP leaders of supporting the “attackers”.

Singh said Kejriwal would “neither stop nor bow down” and continue to fight for the people of Delhi.

If anything happens to Kejriwal, then the BJP would be responsible for it. Even if Kejriwal suffers a scratch, Delhi’s people would take revenge on the BJP, he said.

At another press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed one of the attackers was the vice president of the BJP’s Delhi Yuva Morcha.

“BJP Yuva Morcha functionaries attacked Kejriwal. One of the attackers is the vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Delhi and the second is the general secretary,” he said.

The two BJP leaders, who were dancing after attacking Kejriwal, had lost the councillor elections, claimed Bharadwaj.

BJP leader Gupta rubbished the AAP’s claims.

“Despite blaming the BJP, no complaint has been filed by the AAP over the alleged attack on Kejriwal, which shows that the party is trying to play the victim card and gain sympathy by trying to defame the BJP before the assembly polls,” he said.

The BJP leader said the AAP is worried about the “waning public support” and is attempting to confuse people through such tactics.

The area where Kejriwal was allegedly attacked is not an AAP stronghold and hence, the party “concocted” the story to gain sympathy, Gupta alleged.