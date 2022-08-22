Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna, being hounded instead: Kejriwal

The New York Times has lauded our education model, Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said.

Published: 22nd August 2022
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat today
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media after tabling of the State Budget 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving the standard of education in Delhi schools but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.

Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon.

Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections, he said.

Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime for the last 27 years in the state.

He promised quality education and health care to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state.

