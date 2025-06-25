ABN MD Radhakrishna targeted in phone tapping case, finds SIT

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana phone tapping case has found that the phone numbers of ABN Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri Radhakrishna were also tapped before the 2023 Assembly elections.

As per reports, Radhakrishna has been asked by SIT officials to appear before them as a witness in the case. Radhakrishna informed the SIT to send a notice to him, after which he will depose before them at his convenience.

Also Read Telangana: Phone tapping review committee says former SIB chief misguided it

Meanwhile, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) president Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi recorded his statement before the SIT on Wednesday, June 25, in connection with illegal surveillance of his phone, along with the phones of his wife and driver during the previous government.

He also submitted proof of how surveillance was carried out on his movements through the intelligence and task force officials, apart from his phone being tapped. He urged the SIT to punish those who were responsible for the illegal surveillance, irrespective of their positions.