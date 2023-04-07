SIT to probe illegal lease of minority religious property in J&K

Officials said that a letter addressed to all the 10 deputy commissioners in the Valley has directed them to probe the illegal lease of temple properties and the nexus involved therein.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2023 3:57 pm IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu: The J&K government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir.

“The deputy commissioners will furnish an updated inventory of such properties within one week.

“The inventory should include updated details of religious minority properties, including temples, Gurudwaras and others,” officials said.

The officials added that the directions received from the Lt. Governor’s secretariat in this regard have been communicated to all the deputy commissioners by the divisional commissioner (Kashmir).

