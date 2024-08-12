Sit with your mother, Google can’t answer everything: Actress Heena Shaikh.

Nirmal: Hyderabad has long been a city where talent flourishes, and actress Heena Shaikh is a testament to this legacy. Although originally from Mumbai, Heena found her true calling in Hyderabad’s thriving film industry. In a recent visit to Nirmal with her film team, she spoke with Siasat’s senior correspondent Syed Jaleel Azhar at its regional office, sharing insights into her journey in the world of cinema.

Heena’s career took off with her debut film Salaam Zindagi, which marked the beginning of her successful journey in acting. She later earned widespread acclaim for her roles in the Telugu films 127B and Colour Photo. Reflecting on her rise in the industry, Heena attributed her success to the unwavering support of her mother. “My mother has been my pillar of strength. In this selfish world, the purest form of love is that of a mother’s. It was her encouragement that brought me where I am today,” she said.

Heena highlighted the importance of perseverance and staying true to one’s passion. “When you set your heart on something, it’s hard to let go. Criticism is inevitable, but it’s important to understand someone’s circumstances before passing judgment. Not every person is unfaithful or wrong; sometimes, circumstances play a bigger role,” she remarked.

She also urged the younger generation to cherish time with their mothers, rather than relying on Google for answers, and to spread love in a world that increasingly lacks it.

Heena also expressed her gratitude to Siasat for playing a significant role in her rise to fame. “The interview on Siasat TV introduced me to a broader audience, and I’m deeply thankful for that. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to The Siasat Daily on completing 75 years and ask for continued blessings and support from my fans.”