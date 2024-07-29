Sitharaman faces backlash after meeting right-wing influencers to discuss budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with social media influencers including BJP IT cell members on Sunday, July 28, to discuss their concerns regarding the Union budget released on July 23.

The move, however, garnered strong criticism with netizens accusing the minister of meeting right-wing influencers, including Pallavi C T who is a co-convenor of the BJP Mumbai unit’s IT cell, as per her X bio.

Netizens while sharing the posts express their discontent, labelling the meeting as a “disgrace”.

Many right-wing influencers were called for the meeting including BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) who was recently arrested in Goa for allegedly inciting communal discord through his social media posts and Rishi Bagree who is known for his frequent dissemination of misinformation and polarizing content.

Netizens reaction

When the whole country, Including several Right wing accounts started blaming Nirmala Sitaraman after the recent budget, Right Wing influencers were called upon to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. You'll now see a narrative on social media on how good the budget is. 😏 pic.twitter.com/oMoAB53cXe — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 28, 2024

Dr Manmohan Singh used to meet Economists.



Nirmala Sitharaman meets Right wing trolls who spred hatred.



Difference is clear! pic.twitter.com/q5oDJ00Oi6 — Venisha G Kiba (@KibaVenisha) July 28, 2024

Social Media was trolling Nirmala Sitharaman really bad for high taxes.



So instead of correcting high taxes, Nirmala Sitharaman decides to meet RW influencers for her image correction.



Priorities. pic.twitter.com/BcyacjMfX6 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 28, 2024

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 faced severe criticism.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Union Budget a “kursi bachao budget” and claimed it makes “hollow promises” to BJP allies at the cost of other states.

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in Parliament premises alleging the budget was “discriminatory” against the opposition-ruled states.