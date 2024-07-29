Sitharaman faces backlash after meeting right-wing influencers to discuss budget

Netizens while sharing the posts express their discontent, labelling the meeting as a "disgrace" to the office of the finance minister.

Published: 29th July 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with social media rightwing influencers discussing budget. (Photo: X)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with social media influencers including BJP IT cell members on Sunday, July 28, to discuss their concerns regarding the Union budget released on July 23.

The move, however, garnered strong criticism with netizens accusing the minister of meeting right-wing influencers, including Pallavi C T who is a co-convenor of the BJP Mumbai unit’s IT cell, as per her X bio.

Netizens while sharing the posts express their discontent, labelling the meeting as a “disgrace”.

Many right-wing influencers were called for the meeting including BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) who was recently arrested in Goa for allegedly inciting communal discord through his social media posts and Rishi Bagree who is known for his frequent dissemination of misinformation and polarizing content.

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 faced severe criticism.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Union Budget a “kursi bachao budget” and claimed it makes “hollow promises” to BJP allies at the cost of other states.

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in Parliament premises alleging the budget was “discriminatory” against the opposition-ruled states.

