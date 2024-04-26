Hyderabad: Complaint filed against 3 pro-BJP influencers over morphing video

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday, April 26 filed a complaint against 3 pro-BJP influencers, Rishi Bagree, Arun Pudur and Ajeet Bharti at the Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly morphing and circulating a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Tukkuguda, Telangana on April 6.

“We have filed a Complaint against Mr @rishibagree , @arunpudur and @ajeetbharti of the BJP at Cyber Crime Police Station-Hyderabad, for manipulating the video of our Leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji and spreading misinformation on social media platforms,” IYC Hyderabad wing chief Motha Rohit said in a post on X,

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks about India’s wealth being distributed among “those who have more children”, a video of a speech by Rahul Gandhi was widely shared on social media, which was found to be edited by several fact-checkers.

In the edited video he says, “We will do an X-ray of the country and it will become clear — minorities will know what their share is in the country,” but as per the actual speech, Rahul said, “We will do an X-ray of the country. Backward class, Dalits, Tribals, poors belonging to the general category, and minorities will know what their share is in the country.”