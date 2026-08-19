Sitharaman leads delegation to Singapore for ministerial roundtable

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, August 19, embarked on an official visit to Singapore with a ministerial delegation to participate in the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Sitharaman is leading a delegation comprising S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry; and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Commerce & Industry.

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The roundtable is scheduled for August 19-20, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Established in 2022, the ISMR is a key high-level economic mechanism between India and Singapore. It provides a platform to review progress and explore new areas of collaboration across six pillars: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare, and medicine, skills development, and sustainability.

“The 4th ISMR will build on the progress made under these pillars and explore new opportunities to further strengthen the India-Singapore economic partnership,” the finance ministry said.