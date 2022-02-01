Sitharaman reaches Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2022-23 presentation

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 1st February 2022 10:50 am IST
Sitharaman reaches Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2022-23 presentation
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and officials of the Finance Ministry, at North Block in New Delhi, Tursday, Feb. 1, 2022. Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Parliament where she is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘bahi khata’, she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India reports 1,67,059 COVID-19 infections, 1,192 deaths

The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

On Monday, she tabled this year’s Economic Survey, centred around the theme of “Agile approach”, which forecasted India’s economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button