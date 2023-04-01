Situation in Howrah’s Kazipara peaceful; CID starts probe into clashes

Howrah: The situation in Howrah town, which witnessed clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, is peaceful and under control on Saturday, even as prohibitory order was still in force in the affected area, a police officer said.

Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started from the morning amid heavy deployment of police in Kazipara area.

Taking over investigations into the clashes, CID sleuths collected samples and spoke to local people as well as police personnel who were deployed there during Thursday’s clash, the officer said.

Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC was still in force in Kazipara and Shibpur Police Station limits while Internet connections remained suspended.

“Situation is under control and peaceful. Life is leaping back to normalcy. We are, however, continuing with the police deployment there to keep a check on the situation,” the officer told PTI.

A CID officer said officers of the agency have started investigations into the case.

“At the moment, we cannot reveal much about the probe as it is in a preliminary stage,” the CID officer said.

Meanwhile, police continued with raids throughout the intervening Friday-Saturday night and nabbed a few more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

Nearly 50 people were arrested in connection with the clashes.

“We will be verifying their involvement with video footage we have from the spot on that day. If found guilty they will be treated as per the law,” he added.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town.

Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few belonging to the police were set on fire.

In renewed unrest, police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence.

The saffron party denied the allegations and demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and the chief minister discussed the issue.

A press statement from Raj Bhavan said Governor Bose asked the state government to “ensure foolproof arrangements to maintain law and order effectively” besides action to be taken “against miscreants.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Bose on the violence in Howrah and took stock of the situation.

Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.