Irani accuses West Bengal CM of protecting those who pelted Hindu procession with stones

Published: 1st April 2023 12:06 am IST
New Delhi Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and accused her of protecting those who pelted it with stones.

In a statement, the BJP leader said it was not the first time that such an “attack” happened on a religious exercise of Hinduism and alleged a similar attack had taken place during Lakshmi Puja.

“Even then Mamata Banerjee could not protect the Hindu community,” Irani said.

“Instead of delivering justice, CM Mamata protected those who took law in their hands and attacked the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami. She instead put those who took out the yatra in the dock and gave a clean chit to those who pelted the procession with stones,” the Union minister said.

Banerjee on Friday asserted that neither Hindus nor Muslims, but the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah’s Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami.

She also appealed to the people of both communities to maintain peace and law and order in the area.

