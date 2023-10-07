Situation not normal, but Israel will prevail: Israel Ambassador to India

Gilon said, "Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of 'Hamas terrorists'."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th October 2023 2:30 pm IST
India-Israel bilateral trade close to $8 billion: Israeli envoy
Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Following a massive attack from the Gaza strip against Israel, Naor Gilon, Israel’s Ambassador to India on Saturday said that the “situation is not normal” but “Israel will prevail”.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on X, Gilon said, “Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of ‘Hamas terrorists’.”

Also Read
‘At war’, Israel bombards Gaza after 5000 rocket attacks.

“The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail,” he said.

MS Education Academy

His remarks came after hundreds of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday, with sirens sounding across southern Israel which were also heard in the capital Tel Aviv, the emergency services said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th October 2023 2:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button