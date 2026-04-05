Six arrested for selling ganja in Golconda, 2 kg seized

They also tested positive for the drug, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 7:05 pm IST

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested six persons for allegedly selling ganja in Golconda, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 5.

The accused have been identified as – Mohd Farhan, Mohd Waseem, Mohammed Mohsin, Mohd Anwar, Syed Amer Ali and Mohd Imran. As many as two kilograms of ganja, concealed in 38 small sachets, were seized.

They also tested positive for the drug, police said.

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“The ganja was supplied by two individuals, Mohd Ahmed and Mohd Nazeer, who are students, residing in Maharashtra,” said an official of the STF team.

Three auto rickshaws and three motorcycles were also seized.

Cases have been booked against a total of 11 persons, and efforts are on to nab the remaining five.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 7:05 pm IST

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