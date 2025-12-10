Six arrested in Rein Bazaar murder; hunt on for absconding accused

Hyderabad: City police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of rice trader Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos, who was hacked to death at Rein Bazaar after he allegedly tried to stop a gang from extorting money from property sellers.

Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri, 35, Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri, 31, Faisal Bin Habeeb Mohammed, 23, Mohammad Maqsood Ali, 28, Syed Asghar Ali, 20 and Mohammed Taher, 25 were arrested. Six others – Syed Raheem Ghori Shazib, Malik Bin Javid, Azhar, Zubair, Riyan and Kulsum – are absconding.

Prime accused, Omer and Ali, had been demanding money from Farooq, a friend of Junaid.

“Junaid intervened when they tried to collect a ‘commission’ from Farooq. This was not the first time. He had done so earlier, which angered Omer and Ali,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Kiran Khare.

On the night of December 3, Junaid was fatally attacked in full public view near Chotapool in Yakutpura

Police said the gang had been extorting money by threatening individuals involved in property deals and financial transactions.

Special teams comprising the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rein Bazaar and Mirchowk police tracked down the suspects. Six people were subsequently arrested.