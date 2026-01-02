Six BJP candidates elected unopposed to Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body

Thane: Six BJP candidates have been elected unopposed after the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) polls in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the party claimed on Friday.

The BJP’s Bhiwandi city unit chief, Harshal Patil, claimed that candidates Paresh Chandrakant Chowgule, Sumit Purushottam Patil, Ashwini Sunny Futankar, Deepa Deepak Madhvi, Abushah Lallan Sheikh, and Bharti Hanuman Chaudhary were declared elected unopposed after the scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination forms for the January 15 polls.

Similar trends have emerged in the neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), where the Mahayuti alliance has already secured multiple seats without a contest.

With these results, the BJP has officially opened its account in the Bhiwandi civic poll contest, positioning itself strongly against the opposition. Formal certificates of election for these candidates will be issued by the returning officers on the designated polling day.