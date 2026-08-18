Six bulldozers deployed to raze a 59-year-old madrasa in UP

Lucknow: A madrasa was demolished early Tuesday, August 18, in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district after allegations surfaced that it was built on government land.

According to local media, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with nearly 100 police officers from five police stations, arrived at the scene in Pipra Ramlal village with six bulldozers.

A madrasa was demolished early Tuesday, August 18, in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district after allegations surfaced that it was built on government land. pic.twitter.com/lBysHQbxSG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2026

Demolition work started at the 14,000-square-foot ‘Maktab Madrasa’ premises while Domariyaganj Samajwadi Party MLA Sayyada Khatoon, district president Lalji Yadav, and over 50 party workers arrived at the site.

Also Read Did you order removal of mosque loudspeakers?: HC to Bengal govt

The Samajwadi Party protested against the action and raised slogans. As the police tried to stop the protest, an altercation broke out between the two sides. Tension persisted in the area for nearly an hour. Police personnel then barricaded the area and moved people away from the madrasa to continue the demolition.

Half of the madrasa, including seven rooms, was razed within two hours.

Madrasa taught around 400 children

The residents said the madrasa was established inside the village in 1938, and later, the operations were moved to another building on the main road in 1967. The officials said the madrasa was initially constructed on private land and later expanded onto vacant government land.

With around 400 children enrolled, the locals expected the madrasa’s development to bring a major shift to the area.

Government records state that approximately 9,000 square feet of the madrasa land is registered as a playground. In 2022, five villagers objected to the madrasa’s operation and sought its removal, claiming it was an illegal encroachment.

An eviction order came out in 2023 after the case was heard. Madrasa caretaker Abdul Salam appealed the decision in the District Magistrate’s Court that same year. Following three years of hearings, the DM rejected the appeal on August 14 this year and supported the original court’s ruling.

A notice was subsequently issued for the removal of the madrasa. Since it was not removed within the given period, authorities initiated the demolition on August 18.