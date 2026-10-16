Hyderabad: Major traffic congestion was witnessed on the PVNR Expressway, Hyderabad, after a chain collision involving six cars.



The incident took place after one vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a pole.

According to the available information, the car climbed onto the road divider before hitting the pole and coming to a stop. Five cars travelling behind it then crashed into one another.

Traffic jam on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway

Although all six cars suffered heavy damage, no casualties were reported in the accident.

The collision brought traffic movement on the PVNR Expressway to a halt, causing a major traffic jam.

Chain collision involving six cars reported on Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway



A car rammed into an electric pole near Pillar 131 on Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway towards Aramghar on Thursday night, triggering a chain collision involving five other cars.



officials later cleared the… pic.twitter.com/UqXslbMlGA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2026

Police clear damaged vehicles

Police personnel rushed to the spot and removed the damaged vehicles from the road.

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They later cleared the stretch to restore traffic movement.