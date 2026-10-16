Six cars damaged in chain collision on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway

The incident took place after one vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a pole.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Six cars damaged in chain collision on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway
Six cars damaged in chain collision on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: Major traffic congestion was witnessed on the PVNR Expressway, Hyderabad, after a chain collision involving six cars.

The incident took place after one vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a pole.

According to the available information, the car climbed onto the road divider before hitting the pole and coming to a stop. Five cars travelling behind it then crashed into one another.

Traffic jam on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway

Although all six cars suffered heavy damage, no casualties were reported in the accident.

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The collision brought traffic movement on the PVNR Expressway to a halt, causing a major traffic jam.

Police clear damaged vehicles

Police personnel rushed to the spot and removed the damaged vehicles from the road. 

They later cleared the stretch to restore traffic movement.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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