Hyderabad: Major traffic congestion was witnessed on the PVNR Expressway, Hyderabad, after a chain collision involving six cars.
The incident took place after one vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a pole.
According to the available information, the car climbed onto the road divider before hitting the pole and coming to a stop. Five cars travelling behind it then crashed into one another.
Traffic jam on Hyderabad PVNR Expressway
Although all six cars suffered heavy damage, no casualties were reported in the accident.
The collision brought traffic movement on the PVNR Expressway to a halt, causing a major traffic jam.
Police clear damaged vehicles
Police personnel rushed to the spot and removed the damaged vehicles from the road.
They later cleared the stretch to restore traffic movement.