Six days after wedding, woman dies by suicide in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Six days into her wedding, a 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, October 4, in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Karimnagar, Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Allepu Gangotri of Erdandi village. On September 26, she was married to Santosh after a two-year courtship.

The marriage was conducted with the consent of both families.

Also Read 17-year-old girl ends life over harassment in Hyderabad

On October 2, the couple visited her home to celebrate their first Dasara as newlyweds. However, they entered into an argument and later that night, they returned to Santosh’s home, where they had another argument.

When everyone went to sleep, Gangotri reportedly hanged herself.

Gangotri’s mother, Sarada, has stated her daughter was forced to take her life owing to the emotional stress following constant domestic disputes between the couple.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.