Six days after wedding, woman dies by suicide in Karimnagar

On October 2, the couple visited her home to celebrate their first Dasara as newlyweds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th October 2025 6:34 pm IST
The image of a noose made of thick rope hangs against a dark, smoky background, symbolizing execution or death.
Noose hanging in smoke-filled darkness. Photo: X

Hyderabad: Six days into her wedding, a 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, October 4, in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Karimnagar, Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Allepu Gangotri of Erdandi village. On September 26, she was married to Santosh after a two-year courtship.

The marriage was conducted with the consent of both families.

Memory Khan Seminar

On October 2, the couple visited her home to celebrate their first Dasara as newlyweds. However, they entered into an argument and later that night, they returned to Santosh’s home, where they had another argument.

When everyone went to sleep, Gangotri reportedly hanged herself.

Gangotri’s mother, Sarada, has stated her daughter was forced to take her life owing to the emotional stress following constant domestic disputes between the couple.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th October 2025 6:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button