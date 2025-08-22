Six held for Rs 1 crore cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six persons were held for cyber fraud in Hyderabad. They duped a woman of Rs 1 crore by promising high returns on investment.

The 34-year-old victim, a resident of Tarnaka, approached the Hyderabad cybercrime unit and filed a complaint stating that she was cheated by the cyber fraudsters between January and July 2025. The accused posed as representatives of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and approached the victim through Instagram and Telegram apps.

The accused were identified as AddulapuriHarsha Vardhan, Konduru Venu, Mylaram Pradeep, Pachipala Vinodh Yadav, Parasanaboina Vamshi and Mangali Laxman. They were charged under sections 66 C, 66 D IT Act and sections 111(2) (b), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The cyber fraudsters approached the victim via their phone number and other social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram app, WhatsApp calls and messages. They posed as representatives of reputed companies.

The accused spoke to the victims professionally and displayed profits to gain their trust. The fraudsters used fake websites to show a functional organisation. Once the victim transferred the amount, the fraudsters blocked them, severing all communication.

The six accused opened bank accounts to receive proceeds of the cyber fraud. The total amount was transferred to their handler, Chen Chen. The handler then sent the commission for the accused in mule accounts. The fraudster circulated the ATM card among themselves and received a commission of 4 per cent for passing on the debit card to each other.

The police seized 15 debit cards, three passbooks, one cheque book, eight mobile phones, one fingerprint machine and one scanner from them.