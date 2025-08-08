Six Hyderabad areas receive heavy rains on Thursday; IMD predicts more downpours

Hyderabad: Six areas in Hyderabad received heavy rains on Thursday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more downpours in the next four days.

All of these areas received over 75 mm of rain, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Khairtabad received highest downpour

On Thursday, the highest rainfall was reported in Khairtabad. The area recorded 127.5 mm of rainfall.

Following are six areas in Hyderabad where the rainfall exceeded 75 mm:

Area Rains (in mm) Khairatabad 127.5 Shaikpet 110.0 Amberpet 109.8 Golkonda 97.3 Saidabad 93.3 Bandlaguda 80.0 Source: TGDPS

A commuter passes by submerged two-wheelers amid rainfall, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Rains in Hyderabad (Image: Siasat.com)

Rainfall in city(Image: Siasat.com)

Rainfall in city (Image: Siasat.com)

IMD forecasts more rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers, with intense spells likely towards evening or night until August 11.

It has also forecast generally cloudy skies until Monday.

For other districts of Telangana, IMD Hyderabad forecast heavy rains on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather department forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

In view of the heavy rains, the department has issued a yellow alert which is valid for the next four days.