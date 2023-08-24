Six Indian pilgrims among 7 killed as bus overturns in Nepal

The bus proceeding towards Janakpur from Kathmandu overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai temple at 2 a.m.

Bus overturns in Nepal

Kathmandu: Seven people, including six Indian pilgrims, were killed in a road accident in Nepal in wee hours on Thursday, local media reported.

The deceased included one Nepali, a resident of Loharpatti in Mahottari district and six Indian nationals from Rajasthan, Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri of the the Area Police Office, Simara, was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

DSP Chhetri informed that the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Hetauda of Makwanpur district.

Preliminary probe revealed that the driver of the bus, might have fallen asleep leading to the accident.

