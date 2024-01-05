Six killed as DCM van hits auto rickshaw in Mahbubnagar district

Hyderabad: At least six people, including two minors, were killed in a major road accident in Mahbubnagar district on Friday evening. The incident occurred when a DCM van hit an auto rickshaw at Balanagar cross roads on NH 44.

The victims, including two children, hailed from remote areas of the district. They had come to Mahbubnagar to visit the weekly market. They were returning when the accident took place.

After the incident, the DCM van driver fled the spot. The police shifted bodies to local hospital and registered a case into the incident.

After the mishap, heavy traffic jam was reported on the NH44.