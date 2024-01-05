Six killed as DCM van hits auto rickshaw in Mahbubnagar district

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 7:21 pm IST
Student dies by suicide in Sangareddy, video goes viral
Representational image

Hyderabad: At least six people, including two minors, were killed in a major road accident in Mahbubnagar district on Friday evening. The incident occurred when a DCM van hit an auto rickshaw at Balanagar cross roads on NH 44.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The victims, including two children, hailed from remote areas of the district. They had come to Mahbubnagar to visit the weekly market. They were returning when the accident took place.

After the incident, the DCM van driver fled the spot. The police shifted bodies to local hospital and registered a case into the incident.

MS Education Academy

After the mishap, heavy traffic jam was reported on the NH44.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 7:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button