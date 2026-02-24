Six killed in house fire in Meerut

'The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead,' SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.

Meerut: Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday, February 24.

Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.

