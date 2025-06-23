Six Telangana students return from Iran, Israel amid conflict

The Telangana government is expecting the arrival of seven more students from the Middle East to New Delhi by midnight.

Telangana students return from Iran and Israel
Iran and Israel flags

Hyderabad: Six students from Telangana who were stranded in Iran and Israel due to the ongoing conflict returned to Hyderabad on Monday, June 23.

The students arrived at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi at midnight and left for Hyderabad at 5:30 am. Four of the students were studying in Israel and two were studying in Iran. The Telangana government is expecting the arrival of seven more students from the Middle East to New Delhi by midnight.

These individuals have successfully crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly. Arrangements are being made to receive and support them at the airport.

Meanwhile, several other Telangana residents stranded in Israel are facing delays due to the temporary closure of Israeli airspace.

Despite these disruptions, the government of Telangana remains fully committed to assisting all affected citizens and is coordinating with the ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and concerned authorities.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region receives timely assistance, proper accommodation, and onward travel support.

“Citizens are advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and swift return,” said a press release.

