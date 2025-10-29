Six Thai women rescued after raid at spa centre in Mumbai

Raid at Chembur spa exposes illegal operations; owner, manager face charges.

29th October 2025
Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Tuesday conducted a raid at a spa centre in Chembur of the city and rescued six Thai women, officials said.

Based on specific information, a team of Chembur police station raided the spa centre, where these women were forced to work illegally, an official said.

“A case was registered against the owner and the manager of the spa centre and six Thai national women were rescued. They were later sent to a rehabilitation centre,” he said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

