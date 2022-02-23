Six vehicles set on fire by suspected Maoists in Telangana

Published: 23rd February 2022
Hyderabad: Six vehicles engaged in construction of a bridge were set on fire allegedly by some suspected Maoists in Bhadradri Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Dummugudem mandal and the police was informed about the incident by some locals, a senior police official said adding they were verifying into the matter.

According to the locals at least six vehicles meant for construction work of a bridge were set ablaze by the armed Maoists and militia members at around 4.30 PM, who also took away their three tractors besides snatched their cell phones, the official said.

