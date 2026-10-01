Six youths arrested in Nuh with illegal weapons

Gurugram: Nuh police arrested six youths with illegal weapons as they were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi to exact revenge for an assault during a clash at Jamia Millia Islamia, officials said on Thursday, October 1.

Nuh Sadar police station registered an FIR against the accused.

According to police, the accused gathered in Salamba village to plan an attack after one of the accused, Bilal, was assaulted during a clash at Delhi’s Jamia earlier this week.

Police recovered an illegal country-made ‘Pauna’ gun, a country-made pistol and sticks from them.

“The CIA team in Nuh received information that a group of youths involved in a dispute at Jamia were preparing to commit a major crime and planning to travel to Delhi. Acting swiftly, the team arrested all six accused. A case has been registered against them at the Nuh Sadar Police Station, and further investigation is underway,” said a Nuh police spokesperson.

Police identified the arrested accused as Subedin and Firoz, residents of Salaheri village; Bilal and Sahil, residents of Nuh town (Wards 6 and 2, respectively); and Naseem and Parvez, residents of Saunkh village in Nuh district.