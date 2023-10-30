Skyroot Aerospace, flying into higher orbit

For the Hyderabad headquartered, Skyroot Aerospace, a trailblazer, spacetech startup, October has turned out to be a rollicking month of achievements and action. Three major developments promise to hurtle it into the next orbit.

The first is the raising of $27.5 million (Rs 225 cr) on Monday. The Singapore based, Temasek led the pre-Series C funding with the existing investors.

The second is a milestone event for the Indian private space sector. On October 24 the Union Minister of State for P.M.O., Space, Science & Tech, and Atomic Energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled Skyroot’s Vikram-1 orbital rocket.

On October 11, Skyroot signed MoU with two French companies related to its upcoming Vikram 1 orbital launch and other forthcoming Vikram missions. It was the third major development in a single month.

Founded in 2018 by space scientists turned entrepreneurs, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Deka, Skyroot Aerospace has rapidly emerged as the country’s leading private space launch vehicle company.

In November 2022, it successfully launched India’s and South Asia’s first privately developed rocket with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It marked the entry of the Indian private space sector into the space launch market.

Skyroot is also the first startup to sign a MoU with the ISRO, which grants it access to the latter’s facilities and expertise. The company is developing the Vikram series of rockets, specially designed to deploy small and medium-sized satellites into space efficiently and cost effectively.

Funds to fast track developments

The present round of raising $27.5 m follows the previous capital infusion in 2022. It takes the total investments into the company to $95 million, which is the largest ever for an Indian Space-tech startup.

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, the CEO says, “As we prepare for the launch of our second mission early next year, this new funding will enable us to accelerate our upcoming launches planned over the next two years.”

As a key player in India’s private space industry, we are amplifying our capabilities to tap into the expanding global satellite launch market with a goal to emerge as a favourite ‘go-to’ choice in space launch services for small satellites.

The company will also increase investments in infrastructure, reinforcement of its technology leadership, attraction of top-tier talent, and the enhancement of its launch frequency and capabilities, all the while maintaining a lean and agile core team.

Bharath Daka, the Co-founder and COO said, “This fund-raise will help us to invest in the enhancement of our production infrastructure, R&D and team strength that will enable us to achieve higher launch cadence in the years to come.”

Unveils Vikram-1 rocket at MAX-Q

In a new milestone for the Indian private Space sector, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled the Vikram-1 rocket at Skyroot’s headquarters named MAX-Q on October 24.

MAX-Q, is a state-of-the-art infrastructure which houses integrated design, manufacturing and testing facilities for the building of space launch vehicles, and design space for the 300-member strong workforce of Skyroot. The facility which covers a sprawling 60,000 square feet built-up area, with plans for expansion in the near future, is designed and built on a futuristic space theme, which resonates the spirit of Skyroot to democratize space access for the rapid progress of humanity. With MAX-Q becoming functional, Skyroot’s facilities total four, with a cumulative built-up area of 100,000 square feet, placing it among one of the largest rocket development facilities in the private sector globally.

Vikram-1, the 7-storey high, multi-stage rocket is a technologically advanced, launch vehicle with payload capacity of around 300Kg to Low Earth Orbit. It is an all-carbon-fibre bodied rocket, features 3D printed liquid engines and can place multiple satellites to orbit.

Planned to be launched in the early months of 2024, Vikram-I will be Skyroot’s second rocket, after the successful launch of the Vikram-S rocket in Nov 2022.

MoUs with French firms to boost satellite services

Skyroot has signed two MoUs, one with the leading French earth observation constellation operator, Prométhée Earth Intelligence, to provide satellite launch services aboard its Vikram rockets for their JAPETUS earth observation constellation.

The second is a trilateral agreement with Expleo and ConnectSAT, whereby Expleo will provide Reconfigurable Software for ConnectSAT’s IoT Satellite, set to launch on Vikram-I rocket, building the futuristic OSIRIS satellite constellation.

These MoUs, which were signed at the Skyroot facility in Hyderabad as part of the visit of a leading French business delegation, are intended to lead to the procurement of launch services of Skyroot by the satellite companies over single or multi-launch agreements covering several Vikram space launches.

Prométhée Earth is a leading French new-space company, operates a constellation of earth observation nanosatellites. It brings together experts in space, digital and services by responding to the challenges of crisis management and sustainable development. The scope of application is virtually unlimited, from maritime surveillance and critical infrastructures to the protection of ecosystems, water resources, fauna and flora, the fight against illegal fishing etc.

ConnectSAT, on the other hand is a French space-for-good company providing satellite connectivity solutions to disconnected populations without hospitals or schools. They provide various applications like telemedicine and e-education in these remote areas. The company also offers solutions to track and monitor natural resources in developing countries using satellite technology.

The third company, Expleo is a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses. Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyperautomation, cybersecurity and data science the group’s mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.

Expleo benefits from more than 40 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems. It boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 17,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating more than €1.3 billion in revenue.