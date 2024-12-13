SL releases 2 AP fishermen following ‘union minister’s efforts’

Amaravati: Two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who were jailed by Sri Lanka for entering its territorial waters were released, following efforts by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, his office said on Friday.

The fishermen are expected to return home soon after the completion of legal formalities.

“Two fishermen from Srikakulam district, who were jailed in Sri Lanka for the past three-four months after accidentally entering Sri Lankan waters, have been granted release,” said a press release from Naidu’s office.

D Venkaiah (35) and G Korlaiah (33) from Peda Ganagallavanipet village of Srikakulam district ventured into the Bay of Bengal from Chennai on June 25 but were apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities later, it said.

Subsequently, the families of the fishermen approached the Aviation Minister, prompting him to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to secure their release.