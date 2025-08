Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops on August 15 and 16 on account of Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Police commissioners of the tri-commiserate area have been requested to instruct all the concerned officers to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.