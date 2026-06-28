SLBC to be completed before next Assembly elections: CM Revanth

"Musi project is my dream and I will complete it no matter what obstacles come," he reiterated his commitment to rejuvenating the river.

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Group of politicians celebrating with raised hands at a political event in India.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that by the next Assembly elections, the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project will be completed, ensuring Krishna River water reaches Nalgonda.

Addressing a public gathering in Nalgonda on Sunday, June 28, the chief minister said that after the SLBC completion, his government will focus on the Dindi project.

Revanth also reiterated his commitment to rejuvenating the Musi River. Taking an indirect dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the chief minister said he is ready to overcome any obstacles. “The Musi project is my dream,” he said.

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“Due to pollution in the Musi, people in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhongir, Munugode and Nalgonda are suffering. Regardless of who opposes it, we will rejuvenate the Musi and make it a model for the country,” he said.

Politicians and officials at the inauguration of the SLBC building in India.
Revanth Reddy addressing a large crowd at a political rally under a canopy.
Revanth Reddy speaking at a political rally with a large screen behind him showing his image.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for HAM road works at the Kanagal Market Yard and an Rs 83 crore drinking water project under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

He pointed out the Congress government’s achievements over the past 30 months. “Around 3.28 crore beneficiaries have successfully received 6 kg of fine rice per person, while Rs 5 lakh assistance is being provided for each Indiramma house, and lakhs of ration cards were provided,” he said.

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He claimed that the government had spent Rs 1.56 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare, procured a record 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, resolved the long-pending SC sub-classification issue, conducted a caste census, and filled 70,000 government jobs.

‘BRS has no future’

Stepping up the attack on the BRS, Revanth said people of the state have permanently socially boycotted former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, and the opposition party has no future.

“You (BRS) keep saying that the people want you to come back to power. It is not the people who want that—only your family does. Telangana society has permanently socially boycotted your family. You have no political future. There will be no positions for you in the future. All that remains for you is to talk about the past,” he slammed the BRS party.

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