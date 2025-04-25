SLBC tunnel collapse: Experts feel drill and blast method only way forward

Hyderabad: The experts committee constituted by the state government on the rescue operations inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) is of the opinion that there is no other option for rescue operations and future works in the SLBC tunnel danger zone, except the traditional drill and blast method (DBM) through the inlet area.

During a meeting of officials and the members of the committee held at the Jala Soudha on Thursday, the experts felt that there is a risk of the tunnel collapse again in view of the layers of rocks, seepage of water and other factors in the 50-metre danger zone of the tunnel, where the rescue efforts have become increasingly risky.

A technical sub-committee has been formed to examine the environmental regulations and make recommendations. Along with several national organisations, colonel Parikshit Mehra has been given a place in it. In the wake of the current danger, it has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing suggestions on the alternative measures for excavation.

It has been decided to continue the removal of rocks and waste with the help of SDRF, Singareni Collieries and railway personnel, instead of NDRF and the Indian army from now on.

Experts were of the opinion that in order to construct a shaft (route) from the surface to the end of the tunnel, permissions need to be obtained permissions from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, or by drilling and blasting inside the tunnel, and digging 14 km from the current route.

They were also of the opinion that boreholes could be drilled to assess the structure of the earth’s layers, for which the Centre’s permissions needed to be taken.

Experts also suggested scanning the structure of the earth’s layers before moving forward.

The technical sub-committee will be submitting its report on which of these options is better.

It has been reported that the expert committee has recommended financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the families, of the six people trapped in the danger zone.

Also Read SLBC tunnel collapse: Relief operations to be completed in 15 days

The roof of the SLBC tunnel collapsed on February 22 this year. While 8 people were trapped in the slush and debris, two bodies have been recovered till now.