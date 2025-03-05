SLBC tunnel collapse: Rescue ops at a brisk pace, say rescue agencies

The slush from the left side and above the tunnel boring machine are being removed using water jets.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 5th March 2025 9:02 pm IST
Rescue agencies explain the progress of their efforts inside the SLBC tunnel at a review meeting.

Hyderabad: Rescue efforts inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district have gained momentum, as slush from the left side and above the tunnel boring machine is being cleared using water jets.

Ventilation and power supply inside the tunnel have also been extended further.

A review meeting on the rescue operation was held on Wednesday, 5 March, by disaster management special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool district collector B Santosh, where various agencies involved in the operation provided updates on their progress.

Using a model of the tunnel boring machine for demonstration, Border Roads Organisation Colonel Pareekshith explained how debris from the rear of the boring machine has been removed and how slush is being cleared from the area.

He also confirmed that the conveyor belt has been restored and is currently being commissioned.

Additionally, a team from the National Institute of Seismology and a robotics team have entered the tunnel to assist with the rescue operation.

