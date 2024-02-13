‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoes in Abu Dhabi stadium as PM arrives for ‘Ahlan Modi’

Abu Dhabi: Loud and cheerful sloganeering, vibrant, traditional dances, a sprinkling of Arabic and multiple Indian language words, and an evocation of pride in being an Indian was how the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event unfolded here on Tuesday evening.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the open-air Zayed Sports City Stadium, members of the Indian diaspora welcomed him with slogans of ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi,’ ‘We Love Modi,’ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ and even ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over and above the loud music blaring.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, who had received Modi outside the stadium, the venue for the high-voltage event ‘Ahlan Modi’ (‘Hello Modi’ in Arabic), joined him at the community celebrations attended by a mix audience of majority Indians, and some UAE officials and locals.

From Kathak to Garba to Rajasthani folk dances to Haryanvi dance and the classical rendition of Vande Mataram, the cultural performances enthralled the audience, which later also grooved to the patriotic chartbusters.

Among the audience were those who had dressed up creatively to attend the event. Murli, a techie who has been living in UAE for eight years, came to the event dressed as a king from Tamil Nadu.

Neha Pandey, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 10 years and runs her boutique, was decked up in colours of the tri-color.

“Life in UAE, is the best of both worlds, both UAE and part of India. I have always seen on TV that people interact with the PM at events but I haven’t attended any such event in person. This is a huge moment for us,” Pandey told PTI.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi sprinkled phrases about pride in being an Indian in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu drawing instant loud applause from the audience.

But the loudest response was when Modi spoke a few sentences in Arabic to highlight the linkages between words spoken in India with that language.

Retired couple Padmanabha Hegde and Asha Hegde, who made Abu Dhabi their home 32 years ago, said it is a moment they wouldn’t have missed.

“We are Hindus and live peacefully in a Muslim country, how many people know about how safe and welcoming it is. The event is symbolic of Hindu-Muslim unity and of course watching PM Modi from close is a delight,” Asha Hegde, said.

Indian school students, who came to attend the event after attending their school, said they were there for motivational lessons that the PM always has for children. “He is a big motivator and it is a delight to listen to him like a Ted Talk,” said Harshit Pradhan, a class 11 student from DPS Dubai.

At the end of his address, the Prime Minister took a round of the stadium in a batter-powered vehicle waving at the crowd as an excited audience clicked selfies and shouted ‘Modi-Modi.’

Following the inclement weather conditions on Monday after heavy rains and flashes of lightning across the UAE overnight, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging, the prestigious event was scaled down. However, Tuesday was a sunny day and the weather did not prove to be a hindrance to the boisterous celebrations.

Modi is on a two-day visit, his seventh to the country, and third within the last eight months. He will inaugurate the largest Hindu temple here on Wednesday.