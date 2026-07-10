Sloth bear sightings near Nandi Hills spark safety concerns

Chikkaballapura: Frequent sightings of sloth bears around Nandi Hills have triggered concern among tourists and residents, prompting the Chikkaballapur Forest Department to issue a public advisory. CCTV footage has captured bears roaming near resorts, hotels and residential areas surrounding the hill station, which draws thousands of visitors daily, particularly on weekends.

Residents say groups of bears emerge from the surrounding forests after nightfall and move close to resorts, hotels and houses. In one incident, CCTV cameras at a resort near Karahalli Cross recorded a bear jumping over the compound fence and entering the premises before returning to the forest.

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Forest officials have advised tourists and residents not to panic if they encounter a bear. They have cautioned against running, throwing stones, or trying to scare the animals away by lighting fires, warning that such actions could provoke an attack. The advisory asks people to maintain a safe distance and stay calm, noting that bears generally return to the forest if left undisturbed. It is in line with broader wildlife safety measures the Karnataka Forest Department has adopted in areas seeing increased animal movement.

Officials have also appealed to visitors to cooperate in protecting the wildlife while staying safe themselves, and have advised against venturing into isolated stretches around Nandi Hills after dark, since bear movement is mostly reported at night.